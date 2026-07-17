ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lowered its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 17.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,765 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,203 shares during the quarter. ASML accounts for 1.2% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co's holdings in ASML were worth $14,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ASML. Family Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 919 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in ASML by 22.6% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its position in ASML by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Freedom Capital raised shares of ASML from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $2,268.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,970.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASML

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,784.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $701.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.78. The business's fifty day moving average price is $1,728.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,498.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $683.48 and a 12 month high of $1,999.96.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 54.12% and a net margin of 30.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $2.1507 per share. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. ASML's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.63%.

Key ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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