ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Stock Holdings Lowered by Arax Advisory Partners

Arax Advisory Partners cut its position in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 26.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,913 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Arax Advisory Partners' holdings in ASML were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ASML by 141.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $11,404,000 after buying an additional 10,411 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ASML by 5.2% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,383 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $9,122,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,813.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,589.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,863.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $732.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,539.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,371.98. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1 year low of $683.48 and a 1 year high of $1,903.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML News Roundup

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ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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