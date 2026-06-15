ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Stock Position Lifted by Sands Capital Management LLC

Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 669,985 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 140,821 shares during the period. ASML comprises 2.2% of Sands Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sands Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of ASML worth $716,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scge Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ASML by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 228,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $243,928,000 after buying an additional 99,000 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,893 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $54,448,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 70,555 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $75,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 37,763 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,408,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

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ASML Price Performance

ASML opened at $1,863.55 on Monday. ASML Holding N.V. has a 12 month low of $683.48 and a 12 month high of $1,903.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $732.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.82. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $1,539.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,371.98.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 EPS for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%.The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. Morningstar cut ASML to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. DZ Bank reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen cut ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on ASML from $1,625.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,589.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML

Key ASML News

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About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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