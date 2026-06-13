ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Stock Position Lowered by Gavilan Investment Partners LLC

Gavilan Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. ASML makes up approximately 8.0% of Gavilan Investment Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC's holdings in ASML were worth $33,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ASML alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,484,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $4,798,268,000 after buying an additional 132,353 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,791,982,000 after buying an additional 577,448 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,079,948,000 after buying an additional 305,435 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 8.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,865,254 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,805,733,000 after buying an additional 142,763 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,157,324 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,120,394,000 after buying an additional 232,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company's stock.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $1,863.55 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $1,539.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,369.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $732.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.84, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.82. ASML Holding N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $683.48 and a fifty-two week high of $1,903.50.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter. ASML had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 27.65%. As a group, analysts expect that ASML Holding N.V. will post 36.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

More ASML News

Here are the key news stories impacting ASML this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ASML from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded ASML from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,589.63.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ASML

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. NASDAQ: ASML is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML's product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ASML, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ASML wasn't on the list.

While ASML currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here