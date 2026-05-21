Aspen Investment Management Inc Buys 12,650 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 1,010.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,902 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

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Palantir Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $137.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $143.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.35. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.93 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 43.67% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. HSBC lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $195.16.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Insider Activity

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 168,004 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $22,465,494.88. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 642,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at $85,953,343.92. The trade was a 20.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $43,738,207.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock worth $137,685,797. Company insiders own 9.53% of the company's stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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