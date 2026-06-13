Aspex Management HK Ltd Buys Shares of 681,959 Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 681,959 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $251,363,000. Lumentum makes up 5.1% of Aspex Management HK Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Aspex Management HK Ltd owned 0.96% of Lumentum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LITE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the technology company's stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Lumentum by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company's stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company's stock.

Lumentum Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Lumentum stock opened at $921.56 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $1,085.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $71.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.66 and a beta of 1.47. The company's fifty day moving average is $897.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $629.72.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

In other Lumentum news, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 1,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.08, for a total transaction of $1,416,113.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,558.72. The trade was a 16.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,487 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total transaction of $2,372,473.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 60,951 shares in the company, valued at $58,144,206.45. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock valued at $38,859,220 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LITE shares. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $1,040.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $900.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumentum has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,021.95.

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About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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