ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Reduces Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated $IRM

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. cut its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,759 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 12,417 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.'s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $5,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Franchise GP Ltd purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts: Sign Up

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 137,133 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total transaction of $15,000,978.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 295,975 shares in the company, valued at $32,376,705.25. The trade was a 31.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.71, for a total value of $616,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 125,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,890,823.97. This trade represents a 4.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 451,648 shares of company stock valued at $48,297,449 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

Key Iron Mountain News

Here are the key news stories impacting Iron Mountain this week:

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $128.69 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $77.77 and a 1-year high of $134.09. The stock's 50-day moving average is $109.85 and its 200 day moving average is $98.71. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.93. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 3.76%.The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Iron Mountain has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 5.790-5.860 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.864 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 380.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IRM has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $131.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated is a global information management company that helps organizations protect, store, and manage their physical and digital information. The firm provides a range of services including secure records storage, document imaging and digitization, secure shredding and destruction, and information governance solutions designed to support regulatory compliance and business continuity. Iron Mountain also offers specialized secure storage environments and logistics for sensitive assets such as art, medical records, and legal archives.

Beyond traditional records management, Iron Mountain has expanded into technology-driven services to support customers' digital transformation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Iron Mountain, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Iron Mountain wasn't on the list.

While Iron Mountain currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here