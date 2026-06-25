Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 10,427 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.20% of Keysight Technologies worth $96,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,525,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $4,373,806,000 after acquiring an additional 101,856 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,419,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $3,539,532,000 after buying an additional 85,693 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,191,895 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $1,664,511,000 after buying an additional 200,279 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,870,268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $851,525,000 after buying an additional 160,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,940,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $800,732,000 after buying an additional 240,058 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.5%

KEYS stock opened at $350.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $346.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.07. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.22. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.85 and a twelve month high of $374.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.55. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 17.25%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.430-2.490 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KEYS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Keysight Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $320.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $310.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keysight Technologies

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director James Cullen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.58, for a total value of $1,039,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 21,821 shares in the company, valued at $7,562,722.18. This trade represents a 12.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight's product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

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