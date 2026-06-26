Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 91.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 245,382 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $71,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $14,863,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,240,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $7,393,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,213 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,698,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $3,399,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,269 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,121,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,837,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046,688 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,617,152,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of GILD stock opened at $123.84 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.79 and a 1-year high of $157.29. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $130.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $153.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

Key Stories Impacting Gilead Sciences

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total transaction of $3,676,120.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,930,150. Insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.41.

Get Our Latest Report on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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