Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 1,296,939 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 74.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,034,104 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 1,296,939 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.36% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $280,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,730,143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,272,186,000 after buying an additional 458,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,206,098 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,393,568,000 after acquiring an additional 140,387 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,140,497 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,201,555,000 after purchasing an additional 372,896 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,755,276 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,345,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,134,311,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $105,984.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,696. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at $165,013.20. The trade was a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.25.

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O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $87.89 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.53. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.76 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.35 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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