Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 159,534 Shares of eBay Inc. $EBAY

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY - Free Report) by 287.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,994 shares of the e-commerce company's stock after buying an additional 159,534 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in eBay were worth $19,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the e-commerce company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Daiwa Securities Group upped their price objective on eBay from $90.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on eBay from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on eBay to $117.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $108.61.

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eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $108.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.73 and a 200-day moving average of $96.22. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $119.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.04 billion. eBay had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 46.11%. eBay's quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. eBay has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.140 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. eBay's payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 863 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.17, for a total transaction of $94,213.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,533 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,769,967.61. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 11,110 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.59, for a total transaction of $1,217,544.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 280,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,707,556.36. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,015 shares of company stock worth $10,749,186. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting eBay

Here are the key news stories impacting eBay this week:

Positive Sentiment: GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen’s willingness to forgo a massive pay package to pursue an eBay acquisition has intensified takeover speculation around eBay, which can boost investor interest. Article Title

GameStop CEO Ryan Cohen’s willingness to forgo a massive pay package to pursue an eBay acquisition has intensified takeover speculation around eBay, which can boost investor interest. Positive Sentiment: President Capital raised its price target on eBay to $126 from $102 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in the company’s upside. Article Title

President Capital raised its price target on eBay to $126 from $102 and reiterated a buy rating, signaling confidence in the company’s upside. Neutral Sentiment: Several additional articles repeated the same takeover storyline, keeping eBay in the news but adding little new information beyond the possible GameStop bid.

Several additional articles repeated the same takeover storyline, keeping eBay in the news but adding little new information beyond the possible GameStop bid. Neutral Sentiment: A media event at Cannes highlighted eBay’s recommerce theme, but it appears more brand-related than a direct stock-moving catalyst. Article Title

eBay Profile

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price "Buy It Now" transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company's core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

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