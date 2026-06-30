Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 8,886 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A - Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,388 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174,068 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $19,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 101,927 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 11,173 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 6,553 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 5,500 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,674,856 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $190,900,000 after acquiring an additional 866,641 shares during the last quarter. 87.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Agilent Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $132.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.26. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $160.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.16.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The medical research company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.480-1.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies's payout ratio is presently 20.48%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, consumables, software and services for laboratories across the life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company's product portfolio includes analytical instruments such as liquid and gas chromatographs, mass spectrometers, spectroscopy systems, and laboratory automation solutions, together with reagents, supplies and informatics tools that support measurement, testing and data analysis workflows. Agilent also offers instrument maintenance, qualification and laboratory services designed to help customers improve productivity and comply with regulatory requirements.

Founded as a corporate spin-off from Hewlett‑Packard in 1999, Agilent has evolved through a combination of strategic restructuring and acquisitions to concentrate on life sciences, diagnostics and applied laboratories.

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