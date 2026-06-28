Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,379 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 172,834 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $16,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 964 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 22,301 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Berman McAleer LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe's Companies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lowe's Companies Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $222.42 on Friday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.40 and a twelve month high of $293.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $224.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.57. The stock has a market cap of $124.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.86.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lowe's Companies's payout ratio is 40.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Lowe's Companies from $264.00 to $232.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. DA Davidson reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Lowe's Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $228.00 to $202.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lowe's Companies from $305.00 to $278.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $264.57.

View Our Latest Report on Lowe's Companies

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $2,097,477.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,142 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,628,883.02. This represents a 36.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total transaction of $3,139,885.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,828,291.50. This trade represents a 26.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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