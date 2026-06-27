Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc $UAL

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in United Airlines Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL - Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 352,692 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 14,412 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of United Airlines worth $32,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of United Airlines by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,872 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in United Airlines by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,349 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Airlines by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,580 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $23,298,000 after purchasing an additional 55,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 73.5% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In related news, CEO J Scott Kirby sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.74, for a total transaction of $130,157.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 797,851 shares in the company, valued at $96,332,529.74. This represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Kate Gebo sold 5,331 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.51, for a total transaction of $562,473.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 60,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,372,065.43. This represents a 8.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,381 shares of company stock worth $10,837,575. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $132.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research upgraded shares of United Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Airlines has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $139.53.

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United Airlines Stock Up 1.1%

UAL stock opened at $136.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. United Airlines Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $77.36 and a twelve month high of $138.44. The company's 50 day moving average is $104.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. United Airlines had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $14.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-11.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.000-2.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings Inc will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates United Airlines, a major U.S. full-service passenger carrier providing scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The company offers a comprehensive route network that covers domestic markets across the United States as well as extensive international service to Europe, Asia, Latin America, and the Pacific. United operates a mixed fleet of narrow- and wide-body aircraft on point-to-point and hub-and-spoke routes, and supports corporate and leisure travel through offerings such as premium cabins, basic economy, and ancillary services including baggage, seat selection and in-flight amenities.

In addition to passenger operations, United provides cargo services through United Cargo, handling freight, mail and specialized shipments.

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