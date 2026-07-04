Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS - Free Report) by 99.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,906 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 557,809 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 10.8% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,638 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 22.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 25,243 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS opened at $77.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.20. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $68.63 and a 12-month high of $80.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.46 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. CMS Energy's dividend payout ratio is 62.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMS. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CMS Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $80.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMS Energy

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $222,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 67,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,987,018.41. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy NYSE: CMS is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

See Also

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