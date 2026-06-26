Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,220,042 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 1,977,900 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.05% of Kinder Morgan worth $40,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 252,210 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 31,662 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,551,759 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $468,588,000 after purchasing an additional 205,820 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 467,434 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 59,013 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,135,863 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $29,523,000 after purchasing an additional 350,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 277,400 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $199,840.06. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 176,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,721,661.40. This trade represents a 3.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $48,732.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 23,148 shares of company stock worth $749,206 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $32.98 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 18.92%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.2975 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is 79.87%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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