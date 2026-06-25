Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $100.63 Million Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 309.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 307,658 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 232,598 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of Marriott International worth $100,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company's stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company's stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 19,332 shares of the company's stock worth $4,605,000 after buying an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,329 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Marriott International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 price objective on Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International to $446.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $384.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ MAR opened at $383.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.10. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $253.76 and a 1-year high of $410.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.52 and a 200-day moving average of $342.33.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. The company's revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's payout ratio is 30.64%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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