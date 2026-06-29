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Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $10.32 Million Holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

Written by MarketBeat
June 29, 2026
Atmus Filtration Technologies logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Assenagon Asset Management cut its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 71.3% in the first quarter, though it still held 181,867 shares valued at about $10.3 million.
  • Atmus reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $0.69 versus estimates of $0.65 and revenue of $477.5 million, up 14.6% year over year.
  • Analysts remain mixed but generally positive: the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating, even as several firms have trimmed price targets in recent reports.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Atmus Filtration Technologies.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU - Free Report) by 71.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,867 shares of the company's stock after selling 452,721 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.22% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $10,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,874 shares of the company's stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,639 shares of the company's stock worth $8,067,000 after buying an additional 32,727 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 159,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATMU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, June 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $62.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Atmus Filtration Technologies

Atmus Filtration Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $53.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.53. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.48 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $52.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.31.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $477.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.41 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 64.29% and a net margin of 11.56%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Atmus Filtration Technologies's payout ratio is 8.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephanie Disher sold 25,652 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $1,160,753.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 363,024 shares in the company, valued at $16,426,836. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Gretchen R. Haggerty bought 1,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.74 per share, for a total transaction of $109,975.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 25,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,803.34. This trade represents a 8.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,240 shares of company stock worth $1,639,860. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company's stock.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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