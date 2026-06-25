Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $104.60 Million Stake in Datadog, Inc. $DDOG

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG - Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 886,041 shares of the company's stock after selling 201,603 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.25% of Datadog worth $104,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1,461.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 242.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 273 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Datadog

In related news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 112,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.60, for a total value of $26,055,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,473,073.60. This represents a 88.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.92, for a total transaction of $4,418,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,308.80. This represents a 92.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,455,364 shares of company stock valued at $306,341,930. 6.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $222.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.25 billion, a PE ratio of 585.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.56. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $278.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $196.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.12 million. Datadog had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The firm's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.360-2.440 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.590 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Datadog from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Datadog from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $241.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Datadog Profile

Datadog NASDAQ: DDOG is a cloud-based monitoring and observability platform that helps organizations monitor, troubleshoot and secure their applications and infrastructure at scale. Its software-as-a-service offering collects and analyzes metrics, traces and logs from servers, containers, cloud services and applications to provide real-time visibility into system performance and health. Datadog's platform is widely used by engineering, operations and security teams to reduce downtime, accelerate incident response and improve application reliability.

The company's product suite includes infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring (APM), log management, real user monitoring (RUM), synthetic monitoring and network performance monitoring, along with security-focused products such as security monitoring and cloud SIEM.

See Also

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