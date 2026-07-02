Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK - Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,201 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 14,349 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,856,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $954,991,000 after purchasing an additional 88,402 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,898,190 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $735,239,000 after buying an additional 101,769 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,438 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $638,438,000 after acquiring an additional 215,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,884,278 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $362,812,000 after acquiring an additional 555,103 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 49.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,379,653 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $325,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company's stock.

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Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK opened at $91.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.99. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.16. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.700 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Stanley Black & Decker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $88.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc NYSE: SWK is a leading global manufacturer of industrial tools, engineered fastening systems, and security products. The company's portfolio includes power tools, hand tools, accessories, and storage solutions marketed under well-known brands such as DEWALT, Stanley, Craftsman and Black & Decker. In addition to its core tools and hardware offerings, the company provides customized assembly and installation systems for the automotive, electronics and aerospace industries.

Operations are organized across three principal business segments.

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