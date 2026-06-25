Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $114.64 Million Stock Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 835,657 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 524,961 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.50% of Aercap worth $114,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Aercap by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Aercap by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,979 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC raised its position in Aercap by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Aercap by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aercap by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Aercap from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Research cut shares of Aercap from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Aercap from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Aercap from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aercap currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AER

Aercap Price Performance

NYSE:AER opened at $147.91 on Thursday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1-year low of $105.65 and a 1-year high of $154.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aercap had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Aercap's dividend payout ratio is presently 7.01%.

Aercap declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Aercap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

See Also

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