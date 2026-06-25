Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $131.23 Million Stock Holdings in Cigna Group $CI

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 491,942 shares of the health services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 147,738 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.19% of Cigna Group worth $131,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,790,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Cigna Group by 13,333.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,165,408 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $900,912,000 after buying an additional 3,141,844 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 140.2% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,179,301 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $916,434,000 after buying an additional 1,855,897 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,138,614 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $3,065,681,000 after buying an additional 1,833,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Cigna Group by 314.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,638,191 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $450,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,056 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna Group news, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares in the company, valued at $707,108.48. The trade was a 27.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total value of $59,113,915.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,054,560.34. The trade was a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Cigna Group Stock Down 1.1%

CI stock opened at $279.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $278.59. Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $239.51 and a 52 week high of $338.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.60 by $0.19. Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $68.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.74 earnings per share. Cigna Group's revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.350- EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 30.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Cigna Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Cigna Group from $358.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cigna Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.30.

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Cigna Group Profile

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

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