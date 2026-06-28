Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $17.52 Million Position in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB - Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268,622 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after acquiring an additional 84,298 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of Trimble worth $17,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Trimble during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Trimble by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 20,766 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Trimble by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 113,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 27,374 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Trimble Stock Up 0.9%

TRMB stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.46. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.60 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Trimble has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.470-3.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Trimble from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Trimble from $103.00 to $79.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Trimble from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Trimble from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trimble presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $87.33.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Trimble

In other news, VP Mark David Schwartz sold 16,725 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $1,120,742.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 19,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,317,952.68. The trade was a 45.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 7,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $502,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,897 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $796,385.18. This represents a 38.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc NASDAQ: TRMB is a technology company that develops hardware, software and services to improve the productivity and connectivity of customers across the construction, agriculture, geospatial, transportation and logistics, and natural resources sectors. The company's offerings center on advanced positioning technologies — including GNSS/GPS receivers, inertial sensors and laser scanning — integrated with application-specific software and cloud services to enable precise measurement, modeling, machine control and workflow automation for field and office operations.

Trimble's product portfolio spans surveying and geospatial instruments (total stations, mobile mapping and terrestrial laser scanners), construction solutions (machine control systems, site positioning and estimating), agriculture systems (auto-steer, guidance and application-control platforms), and fleet and transportation telematics.

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