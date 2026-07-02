Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK - Free Report) by 206.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,659 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.17% of Gibraltar Industries worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 16.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 73.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,330 shares of the construction company's stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,951 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,702 shares of the construction company's stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ROCK. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Seaport Research Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Katherine Bolanowski bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,882.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 17,389 shares in the company, valued at $619,570.07. This represents a 8.76% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph A. Lovechio purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,561.80. The trade was a 8.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought 22,135 shares of company stock valued at $823,380 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $45.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $75.08.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $356.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.15 million. Gibraltar Industries had a positive return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 10.68%.The business's revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.650-4.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc NASDAQ: ROCK is a leading manufacturer of building products and infrastructure solutions for the residential, commercial, industrial and utility markets. The company designs, engineers and markets a broad portfolio of highly engineered products to reinforce structures, improve energy efficiency and enhance safety and durability. Gibraltar's Building Products segment includes metal roofing, siding, ventilation and structural support systems for homes and light commercial facilities, while its Infrastructure Solutions segment supplies transmission and distribution hardware, storm response equipment and renewable energy supports to utility and civil markets.

In the Building Products segment, Gibraltar offers metal and composite solutions such as roof and siding panels, deck and solar shading supports, chimney and venting systems, railings and fencing.

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