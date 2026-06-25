Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $214.16 Million Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 452.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 290,063 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 237,519 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.65% of EMCOR Group worth $214,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in EMCOR Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,614 shares of the construction company's stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in EMCOR Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the construction company's stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the construction company's stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total transaction of $685,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,550,199.51. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total transaction of $5,014,854.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,211,141.25. This trade represents a 26.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research lowered EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $871.25.

Read Our Latest Report on EME

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $848.79 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $855.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $761.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.31 and a 52 week high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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