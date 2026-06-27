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Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $253.50 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Written by MarketBeat
June 27, 2026
Johnson & Johnson logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Assenagon Asset Management cut its Johnson & Johnson stake by 24.2% in the first quarter, but still held 1,037,072 shares worth about $253.5 million at quarter-end.
  • Several other institutional investors also adjusted positions in JNJ, and overall institutional ownership remains high at 69.55% of the stock.
  • Johnson & Johnson continues to get supportive news flow, including higher analyst price targets, positive pipeline updates for IMAAVY and TECVAYLI, and a recent quarterly dividend increase to $1.34 per share.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,037,072 shares of the company's stock after selling 331,689 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $253,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 110.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company's stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,482 shares of the company's stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 73,680 shares of the company's stock worth $11,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Guggenheim raised its price target on Johnson & Johnson to $270 from $266 and reiterated a Buy rating, reinforcing bullish analyst sentiment after recent strength in the shares. Benzinga reference
  • Positive Sentiment: The company said new data from its IMAAVY (nipocalimab-aahu) program support sustained disease control in generalized myasthenia gravis, adding to optimism around its immunology pipeline and future growth prospects. PR Newswire reference
  • Positive Sentiment: European regulators also issued a CHMP recommendation advancing TECVAYLI plus daratumumab as a potential standard of care in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma, which could help support J&J’s oncology franchise. Article reference
  • Positive Sentiment: Broader market commentary also points to healthcare stocks like Johnson & Johnson becoming a haven for investors rotating out of tech, which is helping lift sentiment across the sector. MarketWatch reference
  • Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles also highlighted J&J as a “best stock for beginners” and a dependable dividend name, but those are more general reputation pieces than immediate stock-moving catalysts. Article reference
  • Neutral Sentiment: Analysts are still looking for only single-digit earnings growth ahead of the next quarterly report, so while expectations remain solid, the near-term upside may depend on continued pipeline and product execution. Article reference

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $237.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $256.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $254.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.26. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.01 and a 52-week high of $255.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $230.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The company had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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