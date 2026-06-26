Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $56.68 Million Stock Holdings in Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX - Free Report) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,156 shares of the company's stock after selling 549,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of Roblox worth $56,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 1,514.5% during the fourth quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 57,331 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 53,780 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,706,000. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,884,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter worth $435,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company's stock.

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Trending Headlines about Roblox

Here are the key news stories impacting Roblox this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Several law firms issued reminders and deadline notices tied to an existing securities class action alleging Roblox misled investors during the Oct. 30, 2025 to Apr. 30, 2026 class period, with the lead plaintiff deadline set for Aug. 7, 2026. These notices keep litigation risk in focus for shareholders. Article Title

Several law firms issued reminders and deadline notices tied to an existing securities class action alleging Roblox misled investors during the Oct. 30, 2025 to Apr. 30, 2026 class period, with the lead plaintiff deadline set for Aug. 7, 2026. These notices keep litigation risk in focus for shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Additional class-action notices from Pomerantz, Schall, Rosen, Bronstein, and Bernstein Liebhard reinforce that investor lawsuits are advancing, which can keep uncertainty elevated even if the claims are not yet resolved. Article Title

Additional class-action notices from Pomerantz, Schall, Rosen, Bronstein, and Bernstein Liebhard reinforce that investor lawsuits are advancing, which can keep uncertainty elevated even if the claims are not yet resolved. Neutral Sentiment: Roblox also faces a new complaint alleging child labor exploitation, adding another reputational and legal overhang for the company. Article Title

Roblox also faces a new complaint alleging child labor exploitation, adding another reputational and legal overhang for the company. Neutral Sentiment: Another lawsuit alleges Roblox and Discord exposed children to predators and grooming risks, which could intensify scrutiny of Roblox’s platform safety practices and moderation policies. Article Title

Roblox Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of RBLX opened at $46.40 on Friday. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.44. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.51.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 277.69% and a negative net margin of 20.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Roblox declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Roblox from a "hold" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Roblox from $125.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Roblox from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roblox

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 50,628 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $2,292,435.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 852,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,588,249.92. The trade was a 5.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 16,666 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $965,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,302,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,499,230.30. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,449 shares of company stock worth $9,179,410. Insiders own 10.05% of the company's stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company's building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox's business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

Further Reading

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