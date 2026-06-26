Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $71.91 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 73.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,628 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 605,412 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $71,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 0.6% during the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 62,858 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $20,673,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Home Depot by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,639 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home Depot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $374.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and issued a $346.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HD

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE HD opened at $344.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.97. The business's 50-day moving average price is $322.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.10 and a 12 month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

More Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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