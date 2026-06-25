Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $92.97 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Corporation $MCK

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK - Free Report) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,438 shares of the company's stock after selling 84,256 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of McKesson worth $92,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company's stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in McKesson by 77.9% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the company's stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in McKesson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,623 shares of the company's stock worth $42,958,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company's stock.

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McKesson News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McKesson this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Leerink Partners reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,085.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on McKesson from $1,040.00 to $1,000.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set an "outperform" rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $960.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MCK

McKesson Stock Up 0.6%

MCK opened at $768.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.31. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $637.00 and a 12 month high of $999.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $781.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $841.13.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $11.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.56 by $0.13. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 345.35% and a net margin of 1.18%.The firm had revenue of $96.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. McKesson has set its FY 2027 guidance at 43.800-44.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 44.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. McKesson's dividend payout ratio is presently 8.53%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Michele Lau sold 3,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.09, for a total transaction of $2,701,869.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,259.23. This trade represents a 52.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 133 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.00, for a total transaction of $101,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,848. The trade was a 17.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,546,137. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation NYSE: MCK is a global healthcare services and distribution company that supplies pharmaceuticals, medical-surgical products and health care technology solutions. Founded in 1833 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, McKesson operates across the drug distribution and healthcare services value chain, connecting manufacturers, pharmacies, hospitals and health systems to help manage the movement of medicines and clinical supplies.

The company's core activities include pharmaceutical wholesale distribution and logistics, specialty pharmacy services, and the provision of medical-surgical supplies to acute and non-acute care providers.

See Also

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