Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Stake in Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Free Report) by 80.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,728 shares of the company's stock after selling 206,503 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of Omnicell worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 12,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Omnicell by 1,708.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,338 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Omnicell by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,597 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $60.00 price objective on Omnicell and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Omnicell from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Omnicell from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Omnicell from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $59.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on Omnicell

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL opened at $41.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The company's 50-day moving average price is $41.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $309.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $304.02 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Omnicell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.800-2.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.400-48.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nnamdi Njoku sold 3,090 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $133,549.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 154,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,689,807.70. The trade was a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 5,025 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $217,180.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 112,783 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,874,481.26. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

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