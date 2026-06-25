Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 139,074 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455,798 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock after buying an additional 139,074 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.12% of Uber Technologies worth $176,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.4% during the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 7,366 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 839 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,336 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research set a $100.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Macquarie Infrastructure raised Uber Technologies to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. HSBC cut Uber Technologies to a "reduce" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $104.97.

Read Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

UBER opened at $73.67 on Thursday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.19 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $73.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.25.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 41.40% and a net margin of 15.91%.The business's revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Uber Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

See Also

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