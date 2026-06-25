Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 490,605 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068,025 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after buying an additional 490,605 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.06% of Walt Disney worth $102,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,342,154 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,128,357,000 after buying an additional 1,220,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,873,646 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $9,604,567,000 after buying an additional 1,853,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,588,604 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,597,804,000 after buying an additional 1,361,888 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9,060.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $4,338,660,000 after buying an additional 37,719,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $2,388,278,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $101.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business's 50 day moving average price is $102.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.12. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $92.18 and a 52 week high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $175.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Walt Disney from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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