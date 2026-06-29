Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 70,505 Shares of Visteon Corporation $VC

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC - Free Report) by 213.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,566 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 70,505 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.39% of Visteon worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Visteon by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 506 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Visteon during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visteon by 183.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Visteon by 1,195.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Visteon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VC opened at $103.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Visteon Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.49 and a 1 year high of $129.10. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $113.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.63. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.31). Visteon had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visteon Corporation will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Visteon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.27%.

Insider Transactions at Visteon

In other news, SVP Seungkyung Kim sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 389 shares in the company, valued at $46,275.44. The trade was a 60.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Colleen Elizabeth Myers sold 475 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $52,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,731.72. This represents a 66.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,901 shares of company stock worth $6,699,220. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Visteon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Visteon from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Visteon from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $108.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Visteon from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $135.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Visteon

Visteon News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visteon this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visteon announced an $800 million share repurchase authorization through December 31, 2029, which can support earnings per share and signals management confidence in the business. Visteon Announces $800 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

Visteon announced an through December 31, 2029, which can support earnings per share and signals management confidence in the business. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and maintained a $121 price target , implying meaningful upside from the current level.

Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a rating and maintained a , implying meaningful upside from the current level. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo reiterated an overweight rating and a $137 price target after trimming its target slightly, which still suggests substantial upside.

Wells Fargo reiterated an rating and a after trimming its target slightly, which still suggests substantial upside. Neutral Sentiment: Visteon’s analyst/investor day transcript and slideshow may be keeping attention on the company’s longer-term strategy, but they do not appear to be a direct stock-moving catalyst on their own. Visteon Corporation (VC) Analyst/Investor Day Transcript

Visteon’s analyst/investor day transcript and slideshow may be keeping attention on the company’s longer-term strategy, but they do not appear to be a direct stock-moving catalyst on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful current short position, so it is unlikely to be a major driver of the stock’s move.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful current short position, so it is unlikely to be a major driver of the stock’s move. Negative Sentiment: An article focused on why Visteon stock is falling today suggests traders are reacting negatively in the near term, possibly due to profit-taking or disappointment versus expectations. Why Visteon (VC) stock is falling today

Visteon Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

Further Reading

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