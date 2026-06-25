Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT - Free Report) by 522.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 530,727 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 445,414 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.23% of Hilton Worldwide worth $161,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 107.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 964 shares of the company's stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Athena Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 89.5% in the first quarter. Athena Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Anchyra Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the company's stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company's stock.

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Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of HLT opened at $343.54 on Thursday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.57 and a 52 week high of $358.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $331.52 and a 200-day moving average of $311.28.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.95 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 12.56%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.280-8.400 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.180-2.240 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Hilton Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $324.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $350.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc is a global hospitality company that develops, owns, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and resorts. Its business spans full-service luxury and lifestyle properties, select- and focused-service hotels, and extended-stay accommodations. The company generates revenue through management and franchise fees, owned and leased real estate, and guest services, and supports customer retention and direct bookings through its Hilton Honors guest loyalty program.

Hilton's brand portfolio includes internationally recognized names across the lodging spectrum, from luxury and upper-upscale brands to midscale and extended-stay offerings.

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