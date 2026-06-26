Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 353.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,550,234 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,208,510 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 2.2% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.16% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $1,425,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,127.62 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,182.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,030.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,019.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The company had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Trending Headlines about Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Eli Lilly announced a new Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program that could broaden access for eligible Medicare Part D patients to its weight-management drugs, including Foundayo (orforglipron) and Zepbound. That could expand the addressable market for Lilly’s obesity franchise starting July 1. Article link

Eli Lilly announced a new Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program that could broaden access for eligible Medicare Part D patients to its weight-management drugs, including Foundayo (orforglipron) and Zepbound. That could expand the addressable market for Lilly’s obesity franchise starting July 1. Positive Sentiment: Reuters reported that Lilly’s orforglipron obesity/diabetes pill could launch in China as soon as later this year, which would open another large international market for a key growth product. Article link

Reuters reported that Lilly’s orforglipron obesity/diabetes pill could launch in China as soon as later this year, which would open another large international market for a key growth product. Positive Sentiment: Lilly completed its acquisition of Centessa Pharmaceuticals, adding orexin receptor 2 assets aimed at narcolepsy and other sleep-wake disorders, which strengthens its pipeline beyond obesity. Article link

Lilly completed its acquisition of Centessa Pharmaceuticals, adding orexin receptor 2 assets aimed at narcolepsy and other sleep-wake disorders, which strengthens its pipeline beyond obesity. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlighted Lilly’s new research pact with Abbisko Therapeutics, a collaboration that could be worth up to $1.9 billion and further expands Lilly’s R&D pipeline. Article link

Multiple reports highlighted Lilly’s new research pact with Abbisko Therapeutics, a collaboration that could be worth up to $1.9 billion and further expands Lilly’s R&D pipeline. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces continue to frame Lilly as a top healthcare and dividend-stock name, reflecting constructive investor sentiment rather than a fresh fundamental catalyst. Article link

Several market commentary pieces continue to frame Lilly as a top healthcare and dividend-stock name, reflecting constructive investor sentiment rather than a fresh fundamental catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Health-care sector strength also helped the backdrop, with the NYSE Healthcare Index higher in late trading. Article link

Health-care sector strength also helped the backdrop, with the NYSE Healthcare Index higher in late trading. Negative Sentiment: There is some regulatory and pricing controversy around Lilly’s obesity-drug access and hospital discount policies, which could keep pressure on sentiment if it escalates. Article link

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,235.07.

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About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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