Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Free Report) by 941.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,219,046 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,910,064 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.68% of Trade Desk worth $73,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company's stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 75.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,275 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,785 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 19,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 42,819 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company's stock.

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Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $17.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $21.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.87. The Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $91.45.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $688.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.87 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Trade Desk's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank set a $20.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Moffett Nathanson restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, February 26th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Trade Desk from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $33.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Trade Desk

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Samantha Jacobson sold 53,681 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total value of $1,134,816.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at $276,912.86. The trade was a 80.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc NASDAQ: TTD is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

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