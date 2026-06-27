Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 222,718 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 82.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,122 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 222,718 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in Intuit were worth $20,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 8.6% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker's stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC increased its position in Intuit by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 377 shares of the software maker's stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,629,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $267.15 on Friday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $338.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $447.57. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.84 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $73.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 18.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 1,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $309.45 per share, with a total value of $386,812.50. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,812.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 338 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.86, for a total value of $94,592.68. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,449,554.36. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 1,239 shares of company stock valued at $348,354 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $640.00 to $550.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Intuit from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Freedom Capital downgraded shares of Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $498.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Intuit

Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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