Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 2,418,387 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 62.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,472,558 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 2,418,387 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.16% of Texas Instruments worth $285,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1,810.0% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $303.11 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average is $288.88 and its 200 day moving average is $229.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $334.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,143,898.47. The trade was a 10.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a "positive" rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $270.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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