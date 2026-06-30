Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 4,012 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,659 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 4,012 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.'s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $644,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,502,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 595.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,607,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $380.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AEIS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total transaction of $356,840.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 11,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,290,950.40. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

AEIS opened at $348.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 73.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $345.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.13. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.40 and a 1 year high of $397.44.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Advanced Energy Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Advanced Energy Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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