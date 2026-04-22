Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Willdan Group, Inc. $WLDN

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN - Free Report) by 99.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,980 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,832 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.54% of Willdan Group worth $8,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Willdan Group by 1,915.4% in the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 262 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Willdan Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Compass Point set a $125.00 target price on Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Zacks Research cut Willdan Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Willdan Group

Willdan Group Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $77.32 on Wednesday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.85 and a 1 year high of $137.00. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock's 50-day moving average is $88.73 and its 200 day moving average is $100.22.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.78. Willdan Group had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 7.71%.The company had revenue of $89.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.50 million. Willdan Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Willdan Group

In related news, Director Steven A. Cohen sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.82, for a total value of $490,920.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 20,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,705,865.18. This represents a 22.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile

Willdan Group, Inc provides energy efficiency, infrastructure engineering, and technical consulting services to a diverse range of public and private sector clients. The company works with utilities, municipalities, state and federal agencies, and commercial enterprises to design, implement, and manage programs that promote sustainable energy use, grid modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Willdan's offerings span program design and implementation, energy audits, measurement and verification, and project management for both new construction and retrofit initiatives.

Core services include energy advisory and engineering solutions, including feasibility studies, facility commissioning and retro-commissioning, $0 down financing for energy projects, and demand response program development.

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