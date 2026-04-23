Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. $EYE

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE - Free Report) by 80.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,697 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 112,606 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.32% of National Vision worth $6,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company's stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 68,819 shares of the company's stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in National Vision by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 23,112 shares of the company's stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in National Vision by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,944 shares of the company's stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period.

Get National Vision alerts: Sign Up

National Vision Price Performance

Shares of EYE stock opened at $25.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The business's 50 day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.55.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. National Vision had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 1.49%.The company had revenue of $503.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. National Vision has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Vision

In related news, Chairman L Reade Fahs sold 4,071 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $120,379.47. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 359,359 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,245.63. The trade was a 1.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings raised National Vision from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Vision from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research cut National Vision from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Vision from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on National Vision from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $31.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on EYE

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc is an American optical retailer specializing in accessible vision care and eyewear. The company operates under multiple retail banners, offering comprehensive eye health services and a wide range of optical products. Since its founding in the early 1990s, National Vision has focused on providing value-driven solutions, targeting underserved and price‐conscious consumer segments.

Through its primary retail brands—including America's Best Contacts & Eyeglasses, Eyeglass World, Optical America and Vista Optical—National Vision delivers services such as comprehensive eye examinations, prescription eyewear, contact lenses, sunglasses and lens accessories.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider National Vision, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and National Vision wasn't on the list.

While National Vision currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here