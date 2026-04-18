Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Position in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX - Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,287 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.19% of Equinix worth $145,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 544,462 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $426,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 112,030 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $85,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 25.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,355 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,252,094,000 after purchasing an additional 588,967 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 5.1% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 36,908 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 10.0% during the third quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 26,139 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $20,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other Equinix news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 1,086 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $966.20, for a total value of $1,049,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 19,574 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,912,398.80. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Lin sold 635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $965.71, for a total transaction of $613,225.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,418,079.48. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 6,380 shares of company stock worth $6,179,022 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Equinix Stock Up 1.7%

Equinix stock opened at $1,088.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $972.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $851.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,093.03.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $8.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $9.07 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th were given a $5.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $20.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Equinix's previous quarterly dividend of $4.69. Equinix's payout ratio is currently 150.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $1,173.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $925.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $894.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,128.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Equinix from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,046.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix's offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

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