Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Makes New $7.57 Million Investment in Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 85,699 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,574,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BE. Graticule Asia Macro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $402,494,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 1,461.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $289,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,000 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $141,679,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,392,915 shares of the company's stock worth $57,239,000 after buying an additional 1,530,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,807,920 shares of the company's stock worth $1,759,726,000 after buying an additional 1,240,819 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In other Bloom Energy news, insider Aman Joshi sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $1,358,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 180,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,529,193.48. This trade represents a 5.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Maciej Kurzymski sold 7,800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.85, for a total value of $1,184,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 84,294 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,800,043.90. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 455,092 shares of company stock worth $78,564,475 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

BE opened at $220.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.97 billion, a PE ratio of -581.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $158.34 and a 200-day moving average of $130.84. Bloom Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $234.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.98.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.20. Bloom Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company had revenue of $777.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $647.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.330-1.480 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Bloom Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS sharply raised its price target from $170 to $251 and kept a Buy rating, citing Bloom’s role in the 800‑VDC data‑center shift — a strong signal of analyst conviction that supports further upside. UBS Hikes Bloom Energy's Price Target From $170 to $251 on the 800 VDC Data Center Revolution

UBS sharply raised its price target from $170 to $251 and kept a Buy rating, citing Bloom’s role in the 800‑VDC data‑center shift — a strong signal of analyst conviction that supports further upside. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst and media write-ups (Zacks, Yahoo, InsiderMonkey, MarketBeat) are positioning BE as a leading AI data‑center infrastructure name versus peers (e.g., Plug Power), highlighting stronger estimate revisions, ROE and liquidity — coverage that tends to attract flows into the stock. The Zacks Analyst Blog Bloom Energy and Plug Power

Multiple analyst and media write-ups (Zacks, Yahoo, InsiderMonkey, MarketBeat) are positioning BE as a leading AI data‑center infrastructure name versus peers (e.g., Plug Power), highlighting stronger estimate revisions, ROE and liquidity — coverage that tends to attract flows into the stock. Positive Sentiment: Bloom’s last reported quarter beat revenue and EPS estimates and the company set FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.33–$1.48 — fundamentals and guidance that support the bullish analyst revisions and reduce execution uncertainty. Company earnings and guidance (Feb 5)

Bloom’s last reported quarter beat revenue and EPS estimates and the company set FY2026 EPS guidance of $1.33–$1.48 — fundamentals and guidance that support the bullish analyst revisions and reduce execution uncertainty. Neutral Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $229 but kept a Neutral rating, implying only modest upside from current levels — this could temper further upgrades unless visibility improves significantly. Citigroup raises price target to $229 - Benzinga

Citigroup raised its price target to $229 but kept a Neutral rating, implying only modest upside from current levels — this could temper further upgrades unless visibility improves significantly. Negative Sentiment: Valuation is a key risk: several commentators note Bloom’s rally has put shares well ahead of many analyst targets and traditional valuation metrics look stretched, increasing the chance of a pullback if order momentum or margins disappoint. 5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BE shares. Zacks Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $130.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $149.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bloom Energy to $231.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bloom Energy from an "underperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BE

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

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