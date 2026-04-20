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Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,921 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. $RSG

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Republic Services logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Asset Management One trimmed its Republic Services stake by 4.5% in Q4, selling 4,921 shares and leaving it with 105,068 shares valued at $22.535 million.
  • Q4 results beat EPS estimates — Republic Services posted $1.76 EPS vs. $1.62 expected and $4.14B revenue (slightly below estimates), and set FY2026 guidance of $7.20–$7.28 EPS with a consensus analyst rating of "Moderate Buy" and a $247 price target.
  • The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.625 (annualized $2.50) for a yield of about 1.2%, and institutional investors own roughly 57.7% of the shares.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,068 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Republic Services were worth $22,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. ANB Bank lifted its stake in Republic Services by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. ANB Bank now owns 1,691 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 5.8% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 899 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 4.0% during the third quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Republic Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,766 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Republic Services from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Republic Services from $251.00 to $248.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Barclays set a $227.00 price objective on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Republic Services from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Republic Services from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $247.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Republic Services

Republic Services Price Performance

Republic Services stock opened at $207.70 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $221.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.99. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $201.42 and a 12 month high of $258.75. The company has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.90%.The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Republic Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Republic Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.79%.

About Republic Services

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic's core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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