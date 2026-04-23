Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 5,137 Shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. $DY

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY - Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,593 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 5,137 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Dycom Industries worth $7,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 57.1% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 110 shares of the construction company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 259.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company's stock.

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Dycom Industries Price Performance

Shares of DY opened at $407.94 on Thursday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.98 and a 52-week high of $445.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business's 50 day moving average price is $381.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.96. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.38.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 5.07%.The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dycom Industries has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.570-2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $426.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $436.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Dycom Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $431.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc NYSE: DY is a leading provider of specialty contracting services to the telecommunications industry in North America. The company delivers engineering, construction, installation and maintenance solutions for communications infrastructure, supporting a broad range of network technologies and system architectures. Dycom's services span outside plant construction, cable placement, fiber optic deployment, wireless and wireline network engineering, as well as testing and turn-up services for voice, data and video applications.

Dycom's customer base includes major telecommunications carriers, cable operators, utility companies and competitive local exchange carriers.

See Also

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