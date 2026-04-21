Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Holdings in Grab Holdings Limited $GRAB

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,140,322 shares of the company's stock after selling 387,914 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Grab worth $10,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GRAB. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Grab by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the company's stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. LBP AM SA lifted its stake in Grab by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 1,058,192 shares of the company's stock worth $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 18,017 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Grab by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 16,373 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the company's stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Grab

In related news, insider Philipp Wolfgang Josef Kandal sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,125,430 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,501,720. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO John Pierantoni sold 14,819 shares of Grab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.61, for a total transaction of $53,496.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 569,376 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,447.36. The trade was a 2.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 552,819 shares of company stock worth $2,056,657 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRAB. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Grab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $5.80 target price on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grab from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Grab from $6.10 to $5.90 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grab presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $6.56.

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Grab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $4.21 on Tuesday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $6.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.77.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Grab had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 7.92%.The company had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Grab Holdings Limited will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Grab Profile

Grab Holdings Inc is a Singapore-based technology company that operates a consumer-facing "super app" across Southeast Asia offering services spanning ride-hailing, food and package delivery, and digital payments. Its platform connects consumers, drivers, merchants and delivery partners through mobile applications and supports on-demand mobility (taxi and private car), last-mile logistics, and on-demand food delivery under brands such as GrabFood and GrabExpress. The company has also developed a merchant-facing ecosystem that supports ordering, payment acceptance and loyalty functions.

Beyond transportation and delivery, Grab has expanded into financial services through Grab Financial Group, which provides digital payments via GrabPay, consumer lending, insurance distribution and small-business financial solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB - Free Report).

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