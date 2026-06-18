Asset One Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Asset One Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP - Free Report) TSE: SHOP in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,381 shares of the software maker's stock, valued at approximately $4,086,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,275 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,438 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sage Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Shopify News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Shopify this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shopify shareholders approved all director nominees and reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor at the 2026 annual meeting, while also backing executive compensation and rejecting a proposed AI policy, which supports management’s current AI strategy. Article title

Shopify shareholders approved all director nominees and reappointed PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditor at the 2026 annual meeting, while also backing executive compensation and rejecting a proposed AI policy, which supports management’s current AI strategy. Positive Sentiment: Shopify’s $5 billion buyback authorization remains a bullish signal for investors because it gives the company flexibility to repurchase shares and support per-share value. Article title

Shopify’s $5 billion buyback authorization remains a bullish signal for investors because it gives the company flexibility to repurchase shares and support per-share value. Positive Sentiment: Bloomreach launched a new Sidekick extension for its Loomi for Shopify app, adding instant search-ranking visibility for merchants and reinforcing Shopify’s expanding AI/app ecosystem. Article title

Bloomreach launched a new Sidekick extension for its Loomi for Shopify app, adding instant search-ranking visibility for merchants and reinforcing Shopify’s expanding AI/app ecosystem. Positive Sentiment: Loox launched Reviewers.com, a product-sampling platform built exclusively for Shopify brands, highlighting continued third-party product development around the Shopify merchant base. Article title

Loox launched Reviewers.com, a product-sampling platform built exclusively for Shopify brands, highlighting continued third-party product development around the Shopify merchant base. Neutral Sentiment: Shopify announced the results of its 2026 annual meeting, but the filing itself does not indicate a major new catalyst for the stock beyond the governance outcome. Article title

Shopify announced the results of its 2026 annual meeting, but the filing itself does not indicate a major new catalyst for the stock beyond the governance outcome. Negative Sentiment: Despite supportive strategic news, Shopify has still been trading lower, suggesting investors may be taking profits or focusing on valuation after a strong run. Article title

Shopify Stock Down 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $108.09 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.00 and a 52-week high of $182.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.56 and a 200-day moving average of $130.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.26 billion, a PE ratio of 107.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.60.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP - Get Free Report) TSE: SHOP last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $999.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $998.78. Shopify had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.08 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Phillip Securities upgraded Shopify from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Shopify from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on Shopify from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SHOP

About Shopify

Shopify is a Canadian commerce technology company that provides a cloud-based platform for businesses to create, manage and scale online and physical retail stores. Its core offering is a software-as-a-service e-commerce platform that enables merchants to build customizable storefronts, manage product catalogs, process orders, and handle inventory. Shopify also supports omnichannel selling through integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems for in-person transactions.

Beyond storefront software, Shopify offers a range of merchant services and tools designed to simplify commerce operations.

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