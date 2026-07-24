Assetmark Inc. Buys 18,251 Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation $BE

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE - Free Report) by 6,709.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,523 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 18,251 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,277,461 shares of the company's stock worth $461,272,000 after purchasing an additional 269,662 shares in the last quarter. Brooklands Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $347,560,000. Amundi increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 390.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,154,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $274,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth $239,683,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 50.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,498,840 shares of the company's stock worth $49,127,000 after buying an additional 836,810 shares during the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BE shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bloom Energy to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Bloom Energy from $254.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $285.00 price target on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $254.00.

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Bloom Energy Stock Down 0.4%

Bloom Energy stock opened at $217.30 on Friday. Bloom Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $351.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $272.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.75. The company has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,345.07 and a beta of 3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.32. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 0.25%.The business had revenue of $751.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Bloom Energy's revenue was up 130.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corporation will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

More Bloom Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bloom Energy this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 35,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total transaction of $9,765,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 341,731 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $95,342,949. This represents a 9.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maciej Kurzymski sold 6,229 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.36, for a total transaction of $1,827,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 81,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $24,039,385.20. The trade was a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,617 shares of company stock worth $44,003,909. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy is a clean energy technology company that designs, manufactures and deploys solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its flagship product, the Bloom Energy Server, converts natural gas, biogas or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical reaction, offering customers a reliable, low-carbon alternative to grid power. The company also provides a suite of services that includes system installation, remote monitoring and preventative maintenance to ensure long-term performance and uptime.

Founded in 2001 by Dr.

See Also

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