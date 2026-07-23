Assetmark Inc. Buys 287,621 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN - Free Report) by 257.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 399,352 shares of the bank's stock after purchasing an additional 287,621 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Banco Santander by 2,038,075.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,643,158 shares of the bank's stock valued at $63,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642,783 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,100,768 shares of the bank's stock valued at $42,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,145 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,778,086 shares of the bank's stock valued at $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,579 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,109,418 shares of the bank's stock valued at $658,164,000 after buying an additional 1,719,432 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Banco Santander by 8.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,844,029 shares of the bank's stock worth $134,605,000 after buying an additional 1,000,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.19% of the company's stock.

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Banco Santander Stock Performance

SAN opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $13.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.35. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.29 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Research analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Banco Santander

Here are the key news stories impacting Banco Santander this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Santander restated a "buy" rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Banco Santander from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banco Santander from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAN

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA NYSE: SAN is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe's largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group's core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

Further Reading

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