Assetmark Inc. Buys 40,826 Shares of Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX - Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,734 shares of the coffee company's stock after purchasing an additional 40,826 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in Starbucks were worth $38,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Starbucks alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NWF Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. NWF Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Aerodigm Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Aerodigm Wealth LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,516 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Starbucks by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 409 shares of the coffee company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 3,907 shares of the coffee company's stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company's stock.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $105.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.83. Starbucks Corporation has a one year low of $77.99 and a one year high of $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 29.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Starbucks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Starbucks's dividend payout ratio is 187.88%.

More Starbucks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Starbucks this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brady Brewer sold 2,229 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $231,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 77,364 shares in the company, valued at $8,045,856. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 57,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,565. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,687 shares of company stock valued at $889,033. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $108.00 target price (up from $101.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.42.

View Our Latest Report on SBUX

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks' core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Starbucks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Starbucks wasn't on the list.

While Starbucks currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here